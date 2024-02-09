Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 477: Former WH Physician Rep. Ronny Jackson on Invoking the 25th Amendment

Rep. Ronny Jackson, MD (R-TX), who served as the White House physician to Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the disturbing revelations about President Joe Biden’s mental decline in Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report about Biden’s mishandling of classified documents. Based on the report’s findings, Dr. Jackson thinks it’s time for Biden’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

