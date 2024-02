Breitbart Second Amendment correspondent AWR Hawkins joins host Mike Slater to discuss the shooting yesterday at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, in which the would-be mass shooter was stopped by a “good guy with a gun.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.