The Houston Police Department used a Sunday afternoon press conference to announce that the Lakewood Church attacker was a female.

Breitbart News reported that the attacker was stopped by a good guy with a gun, whom Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez initially identified as a Harris County deputy. However, Gonzalez later issued a correction, noting that the shooter was stopped when “other agencies fired,” according to ABC News.

The shooting occurred just prior to 2 p.m.

During the Sunday afternoon press conference, Houston PD chief Troy Finner explained that the attacker who opened fire in Lakewood Church was a 30 to 35-year-old female armed with a long rifle. She was wearing a trench coat and carrying a backpack.

The female had a small child with her. Two off-duty officers — a 38-year-old TABC agent and a 28-year-old Houston PD off-duty officer — opened fire, shooting the female.

A five-year-old child was shot and is in critical condition, and a 57-year-old man was shot and wounded as well.

Finner said that once she was shot, the female “threatened” and claimed to have explosives. The female shooter died from her gunshot wounds.

Finner stressed that he believes the attack was “an isolated incident.”

