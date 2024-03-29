Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 507: Mike Slater on the Loss of Childhood

Host Mike Slater discusses a distressing story about a Texas woman who was stabbed in her driveway by a 12-year-old who was accompanied by a seven-year-old. Slater wonders what this story says about our society and the loss of childhood.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

