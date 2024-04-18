Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 520: Senate Democrats Quash Mayorkas Impeachment

Well, that didn’t take long! House impeachment managers didn’t even get to present their evidence against Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in his Senate impeachment trial before Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Democrats voted 51-49 to dismiss the charges. Is there anything Republicans can do to force the Biden administration to secure the border? Host Mike Slater breaks it all down.

