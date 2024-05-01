Marjorie Taylor Greene Mocks Mike Johnson with ‘Make Ukraine Great Again’ Hat

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) fashioned a “MUGA” logo hat and displayed it on a cardboard cutout of House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) that stood outside the Capitol Building.

While speaking with reporters Wednesday morning, Greene announced she would move forward on a motion to vacate Speaker Johnson and mocked him for allowing Democrats to seize control of the House by allowing President Joe Biden’s Ukraine legislative agenda to pass.

“The uniparty is ‘Make Ukraine Great Again.’ The uniparty is all about funding every single foreign war. They think this is the business model that needs to be done,” she said, holding up the hat with the initials of “Make Ukraine Great Again.”

“Americans do not want to spend their hard-earned tax dollars to fund the murder and killing in foreign countries. They’re fed up with it. And they’re screaming it as loud as they possibly can,” she added.

Marjorie Taylor Greene puts a MUGA hat on a picture of Mike Johnson pic.twitter.com/GyIFTap8Yi — Acyn (@Acyn) May 1, 2024

Johnson’s inexplicable decisions to work with Democrats on passing Biden’s Ukraine agenda occurred twice over the course of two days:

April 19: Johnson made history by relying on Democrats on the House Rules Committee to overcome objections from the majority and advance a rule bill to the House floor.

April 20: Democrats seized the House and helped Johnson clear a key procedural hurdle on the rule bill to set up a later floor vote. Voting “yes” were 165 Democrats and only 151 Republicans.

In response to Greene’s announcement, Johnson condemned the motion to vacate. Democrats will likely save Johnson’s position by voting with establishment Republicans to keep Johnson.

“This motion is wrong for the Republican conference, wrong for the institution, and wrong for the country,” he claimed in a statement.

At a Tuesday press conference, Johnson tried to use the November election as a reason for Democrats and establishment Republicans to keep him in charge.

“I have to do my job. We have to do what we believe to be the right thing,” Johnson claimed. “We need people who are serious about the job here to continue to do that job and get it done. So I have to do what I believe is right every day and let the chips fall where they may.”

