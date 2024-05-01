Activist Lisa Fithian, ‘Professor Occupy’, Allegedly Seen at Columbia Pro-Palestinian Riot

Case in point: Lisa Fithian. Fithian is a career “community organizer” and anarchist who specializes in “direct action” protests, and who has close ties to labor unions. She has been on the ground at the #OccupyWallStreet demonstration since its inception. … Fithian [tried to] co-opt volunteer work that was being done in post-Katrina New Orleans, and helped train protestors for the [2008] “RNC Welcoming Committee,” an event [in Minneapolis] that led to the widely publicized story of two young men being convicted of making Molotov cocktails and shields with sharp screws that they intended to use to keep Republican delegates away from the convention. Her webpage shows that Fithian also has extensive ties to the labor unions that have embraced and Astroturfed the #Occupy movement. In the 1990s, for example, she began working with the AFL-CIO and United Auto Workers across the country performing “direct action” protests, such as harassing employers or staging displays of civil disobedience whose intent was to provoke police into arresting hundreds or even thousands of people.

Later, Fithian turned up to train activists protesting in Washington, DC, for open borders to illegal migrants:

Radical leftist activist Lisa Fithian was caught on video in Washington, DC Saturday, organizing and directing protesters at one of many open borders protests across the nation. Breitbart News filmed Fithian heading up the “Families Belong Together” post-rally march down the streets of DC where she directed protesters to create a human blockade on a major street. She can be seen directing protesters while others involved appear to be coming to her for direction on what they can do. … During the January 2017 presidential inauguration, Breitbart News caught the radical Fithian training individuals involved in planning “shutting that shit down.” Breitbart Texas Managing Director Brandon Darby released undercover audio of Fithian at one of these meetings.

Fithian’s role has drawn interest as the public tries to understand the leadership and funding behind the ongoing wave of pro-Palestinian “encampments” that has swept universities across the country in the last several weeks.

