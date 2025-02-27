Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 718: Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby on Being Censured for Defending Girls’ Sports

Maine State Rep. Laurel Libby, R-90th House District, joins host Mike Slater to discuss her recent censure by her state’s government because of her defense of the rights of biological girls in sports. She explains why she is standing by her convictions in the face of bullies who want to silence her and female athletes.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.