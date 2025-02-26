Maine Legislature Censures GOP Rep. Laurel Libby for Posting Photo of Trans Athlete Who Won Girls’ Competition

The Democrat-dominated Maine legislature on Tuesday moved to censure Republican Rep. Laurel Libby for daring to speak out against the state’s extreme left-wing support of transgender athletes.

Libby had taken to her social media to point out that a boy had recently taken away a girl’s opportunity by winning a girl’s high school track and field event in Maine.

Another day, another instance of an unremarkable biological male athlete (who couldn’t win against other males) dominating girls’ sports.

Libby added: “The Maine Principals’ Association’s blatant disregard for federal rules means that deserving, BIOLOGICAL girls have titles ripped away from them. This is outrageous and unfair to the many female athletes who work every single day to succeed in their respective sports.”

The lawmaker’s post spurred Democrat House Speaker Ryan Fecteau to launch a campaign to silence Libby. On Tuesday night, the censure was passed in a 75-70 vote. Libby is no longer allowed to speak on the house floor until she issues a formal apology, Fox News reported.

After the censure vote passed, Fecteau announced that the session would take a break while Libby considered her apology. But Libby was defiant.

“I told him, ‘We do not need to take ease’ as I was going to continue speaking up for Maine girls,” Libby told the media later.

Libby’s social media post blasted the transgender athlete by name and noted that he had won the girl’s track and field event this month after having unsuccessfully competed as a boy last year.

The student, now Katie Spencer, competed for Greely High School in Cumberland, Maine. After transitioning to a girl this year, Spencer joined the girl’s team and, on Monday, beat two girls from Freeport High to win first place in the pole vault at the Class B state indoor meet.

Had Spencer been competing as a boy at Monday’s meet, as he did last year, his score in the girl’s pole vault would have left him in tenth place in the boy’s category.

The Portland Press Herald also noted that Greely beat Freeport by a single point, meaning that Spencer’s score is what put Greely over the top to beat Freeport.

Maine Democrats censured Libby because she mentioned Spencer’s name and showed a photo of the student in her post.

But Libby found their reasoning absurd.

“It’s a remarkable double standard as there are public photos of this individual in many places, on social media, and even some posted by his school, and so yes, this post went viral, but this was an individual who participated in a public event, who publicly stood on a podium and accepted a championship medal that rightfully belonged to the girls standing on the second-place spot,” Libby said.

Libby is correct. Most of the reporting on the track meet freely uses Spencer’s name and image. But to make this situation more absurd, most media coverage of Libby’s censure has omitted Spencer’s name and image, essentially siding with the Maine Democrats that it is somehow improper to name the student despite all the times he was openly named in previous coverage.

Libby also noted in a video posted to Facebook that the Democrats made a concerted effort to quash her freedom of speech.

“I was completely unable, from my first sentence, to get a word out, before the other side was shutting me down,” Libby said.

Maine has become the tip of the spear in the effort to defy President Donald Trump’s alteration of federal Title IX rules to ban transgender athletes from playing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Last week, during a meeting in the White House between President Trump and many of the nation’s governors, Maine’s chief executive, Democrat Janet Mills, sparred with Trump and told him she would take him to court to prevent him from banning transgender athletes from competing as girls in Maine.

