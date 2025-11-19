Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 890: Sen. Bill Hagerty on His Bill Supporting Community Banks and Credit Unions

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the bipartisan legislation he cosponsored this week to shore up main street’s community banks and credit unions. As Breitbart News reported, Hagerty’s Main Street Depositor Protection Act “would provide $10 million in additional deposit insurance coverage for noninterest-bearing transaction accounts at eligible banks and credit unions. The legislation serves to enhance financial stability.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

