Jewish Security Organization Runs Firearms Summer Camp for Rabbis

Los Angeles-based Magen Am USA held a five-day summer camp focused on firearms training for a group of rabbis from around the country, according to the New York Post.

The camp reportedly “brought together 20 Chabad Hasidic rabbis from 12 states for an intensive crash course designed to help them respond to potential threats at their synagogues and in their communities.” The camp was popular enough that 37 rabbis applied in hopes of getting one of the 20 spots.

Magen Am’s website says:

We are building a sustainable, secure Jewish future. As a registered 501(C)3, licensed to provide physical security, we provide boots-on-the-ground coverage for the community and by the community. Through our holistic, multi-layered approach to community security, we create a culture of strength, ownership, and accountability. OUR security is OUR responsibility.

In addition to the summer camp, Magen Am also provides “private training sessions,” Rifle 1 and Pistol 1 courses, as well as a firearms course designated for women and a course on administering immediate first aid should an attack occur.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.