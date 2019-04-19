Two activists challenged Democrat 2020 contender Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke Friday morning in New Hampshire over fossil fuel contributions he took after saying he wouldn’t.

One activist at the Somersworth campaign event began challenging the failed 2020 U.S. Senate candidate from Texas during the Q&A portion of the rally. The activist acknowledged the candidate’s recent promise regarding the fossil fuel industry before asking why he took tens of thousands from fossil fuel executives.

O’Rourke this week declined to sign a pledge saying he wouldn’t receive any money from the fossil fuel industry; however, he said he would refuse contributions from oil and gas executives, lobbyists, and political action committees, according to Bloomberg.

A second activists began shouting over the first, listing contributions O’Rourke had taken from the fossil fuel industry. Eventually he handed the microphone over to her. The woman said O’Rourke received maximum contributions from eight industry executives and a Chevron lobbyist. She asked if he stands with “us and the millions of people whose lives are being affected by the climate crisis.” She called on him to return the money and sign the No Fossil Fuel Money Pledge.

O’Rourke acknowledged that his campaign received a check from a lobbyist on one the last days of the FEC filing period. He told the group that his campaign is returning the check.

The Democrat candidate moved from the questions on other fossil fuel executive contributions and the pledge to talk about renewable energy sources and taking action in the next ten years.

