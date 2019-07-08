Gov. Ralph Northam (D) is seeking a ban on suppressors, a confiscatory Red Flag Law, and other gun controls Tuesday when state lawmakers convene in special session.

On June 5, 2019, Breitbart News reported that Northam responded by the May 31, 2019, Virginia Beach shooting by announcing he would call lawmakers into special session for votes on gun control.

The Virginia Beach shooting was carried out by a man with two handguns which were legally purchased. This means the attacker passed background checks to acquire the firearms. Nevertheless, Northam wants state lawmakers to pass a background check measure. He also wants them to ban “high capacity” magazines and suppressors, and to pass a Red Flag Law that will allow the state to confiscate guns from certain individuals.

Northam is also seeking to limit handgun purchases to one-a-month for law-abiding citizens.

Stars and Stripes reports the special session promises to be “contentious” because Republicans do not view more gun control as a solution. Rather, Republican lawmakers “want focus on criminal penalties directly or indirectly related to gun crimes.”

Moreover, Republicans want “mandatory minimum penalties” for certain repeat offenders. They view such penalties as key to reducing gun crime. But Northam announced in May that would not sign a bill containing such penalties.

