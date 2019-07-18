Concerned Veterans of America, a conservative veterans group, is planning to launch on Friday a new digital ad thanking select Republican lawmakers for their recent vote to require Congressional input before taking any military action against Iran.

The lawmakers voted last week on an amendment that would block the Trump administration from initiating military action against Iran without congressional approval. The amendment passed 251-170 — with 27 Republicans voting along with 223 Democrats in favor.

The group’s digital ads will commend the lawmakers for “standing with the American people in favor of a new foreign policy and for their leadership and principled stand,” according to a release obtained by Breitbart News.

A recent Pew Research Center poll showed that majorities of U.S. military veterans and the public said the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were not worth fighting.

“After almost two decades of fighting, Americans are tired of unending, ill-advised wars. We applaud the principled stances of those members who listened the American people over the din of those in Washington pushing for more war,” said Concerned Veterans for America Executive Director, Nate Anderson.

“We want them to know CVA’s grassroots army values their leadership, and that we stand ready and will continue to support those who stand with us to rethink foreign policy and put an end to endless wars,” he added.

The digital ads will run in the lawmakers’ districts and states and inform constituents their lawmaker is leading on the issue, according to the group.

The group said the members selected for this effort — 27 Representatives and 4 Senators — were chosen for their willingness to challenge the status quo and work across the aisle to support these bipartisan amendments to advance a better foreign policy for all Americans.

Those members include:

Rep. Andy Biggs (AZ-5)

Rep. Ken Buck (CO-4)

Rep. Tim Burchett (TN-2)

Rep. Michael Burgess (TX-26)

Rep. Ben Cline (VA-6)

Rep. Michael Cloud (TX-27)

Rep. Tom Cole (OK-4)

Rep. James Comer (KY-1)

Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-8)

Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1)

Rep. Matt Gaetz (FL-1) — co-sponsored amendment with Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA)

Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16)

Rep. Paul Gosar (AZ-4)

Rep. Morgan Griffith (VA-9)

Rep. Jody Hice (GA-10)

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth (IN-9)

Rep. Jim Jordan (OH-4)

Rep. Thomas Massie (KY-4)

Rep. Mark Meadows (NC-11)

Rep. Alex Mooney (WV-2)

Rep. Francis Rooney (FL-19)

Rep. Tom Reed (NY-23)

Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21)

Rep. David Schweikert (AZ-6)

Rep. Fred Upton (MI-6)

Rep. Roger Williams (TX-25)

Rep. Ted Yoho (FL-3)

Senate

Sen. Jerry Moran (KS)

Sen. Rand Paul (KY)

Sen. Mike Lee (UT)

Sen. Susan Collins (ME)