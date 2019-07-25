Sheriff: Armed Intrusion Suspect Shot Dead by Female Homeowner

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an armed intrusion suspect was shot dead by a female homeowner Wednesday morning.

The Oroville Mercury-Register reports the incident occurred around 3:30 a.m., when 33-year-old Cody Faunce tried to make entry through the rear of the house and was confronted by the male homeowner. A struggle ensued, leading the female homeowner to retrieve a gun.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports the female homeowner “fired several shots toward [Faunce], striking both [Faunce] and the male homeowner.” Faunce died from his wounds and the male homeowner was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says Faunce “was armed with a handgun” and they do not believe any other suspects played a role in the invasion attempt.

