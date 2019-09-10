Watch Live – House Student Loan Debt Hearing: ‘A $1.5 Trillion Crisis’

The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing Tuesday on the student debt crisis, entitled, “A $1.5 Trillion Crisis: Protecting Student Borrowers and Holding Student Loan Servicers Accountable.”

The hearing will feature many experts, including:

  • Seth Frotman, executive director of the Student Borrower Protection Center
  • Persis Yu, staff attorney for the National Consumer Law
  • Ashley Harrington, senior policy counsel for the Center for Responsible Learning
  • Hasan Minhaj, writer, producer, and host of the Netflix show the Patriot Act
  • Jason Delisle, resident fellow of the American Enterprise Institute (AEI)

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Eastern.

