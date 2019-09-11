Capitol Police Arrest Five Left-Wing Protesters at Steven Menashi Confirmation Hearing

Capitol Police arrested five left-wing protesters who disrupted the confirmation hearing for Steven Menashi at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.

Menashi has been nominated to fill a vacancy on the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

Loud protests outside the Senate Judiciary Cmte right now, yelling “TITLE 9 IS ON THE LINE!” They’re protesting Steven Menashi’s circuit Court Nomination. Arrests likely. pic.twitter.com/Grngz2eCNS — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 11, 2019

Per Capitol Police: The United States Capitol Police today arrested five individuals for unlawfully demonstrating in the Dirksen Senate Office Building. All were charged with §22-1307 – Crowding, Obstructing, or Incommoding. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) September 11, 2019

The reference to “Title IX” has to do with a claim by left-wing activists that Menashi is a threat to ” women, sexual assault survivors, LGBTQ people, students, and people of color” because he worked with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos to roll back the aggressive sexual assault policies that President Barack Obama’s administration attempted to impose on colleges and universities.

Critics noted that the Obama administration’s policy not only denied due process to those accused of sexual misconduct, but also allowed the radical left to suppress free speech on campus.

The left has also claimed that Menashi, who is Jewish, is an “ethnonationalist,” based on misreadings and selective quotations of a single article he published in the University of Pennsylvania Journal of International Law suggesting that social cohesion based on shared group identity tended to be conducive to liberal democracy.

