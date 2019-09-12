Cory Booker Vows to Create Office to Combat White Supremacy

Democrat presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) vowed Thursday to create an office which would combat the “problem of white supremacy” during the third round of Democrat presidential debates in Houston, Texas.

“Racism exists. The question isn’t who is racist, it’s who is and isn’t doing something about racism,” Booker said. “This isn’t an issue that just started yesterday. It’s not just an issue that we hear a president that can’t condemn white supremacy.”

Booker then targeted what he considered to be the “racially biased” justice system in America.

“We have systemic racism that is eroding our nation, our healthcare to the criminal justice system,” Booker continued. “We have a criminal justice system that is so racially biased. We have more African American under criminal supervision today than all the slaves in 1850.”

“We have to come at this issue attacking systemic racism, having the courage to call it out, and having a plan to do something about it,” Booker added.

Booker then announced his plan to establish an office to combat white supremacy.

“If I am president of the United States, I will create an office in the White House to deal with the problem of white supremacy and hate crimes and we will make sure that systemic racism is dealt with in substantive plans.”