Watch Live: Corey Lewandowski, Rob Porter Testify to House Committee

Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski and former White House Staff Secretary Rob Porter are set to testify Tuesday in front of the House Judiciary Committee as part of its investigation into whether the president obstructed justice and should be impeached.

Lewandowski, who is mulling a Senate run in New Hampshire in 2020, tweeted ahead of the hearing: “Excited about the opportunity to remind the American people today there was no collusion no obstruction. There were lots of angry Democrats who tried to take down a duly elected President. Tune in. #Senate2020.”

Rick Dearborn, former campaign manager for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, is also set to testify.

The hearing is slated to begin at 1:00 p.m. Eastern.