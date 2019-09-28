President Trump on Saturday ripped “Do Nothing Democrat Savages,” including Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), Adam Schiff (D-CA), Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), and the rest of the “Squad.”

“Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me,” Trump asked. “Oh well, maybe next time!”:

Can you imagine if these Do Nothing Democrat Savages, people like Nadler, Schiff, AOC Plus 3, and many more, had a Republican Party who would have done to Obama what the Do Nothings are doing to me. Oh well, maybe next time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

Trump’s tweet comes in the wake of a hyperpartisan week in the nation’s capital.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced a formal impeachment inquiry of the president loosely based on a whistleblower complaint, which was released Thursday. Although the complaint was not based on firsthand knowledge, Democrats ran with it, using it as momentum to launch the impeachment probe.

President Trump’s phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky remains at the center of the controversy, but a transcript of the conversation shows no criminal behavior, quid pro quo, or “pressure” on the Ukrainian leader in any capacity.

Far-left members of the “Squad” have been calling for Trump’s impeachment for months and were banking on the Mueller report to implicate the president. However, Mueller found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Nonetheless, Pelosi is attempting to resurrect the Russia conspiracy theories, telling Morning Joe on Friday that Russia played a part in the Ukraine phone call. She offered no evidence to back the egregious claim.

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) took issue with Trump’s assessment.

“You’re so busy breaking laws that you’re forgetting the dozens of bills we’ve passed this year,” she wrote:

You’re so busy breaking laws that you’re forgetting the dozens of bills we’ve passed this year. “Do Nothing” is a better description of your @senatemajldr, who leaves legislation that would improve and save lives at his doorstep to collect dust. https://t.co/Uctsp8OS14 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) September 28, 2019

Trump followed up his remarks with a tweet reading, “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!” followed by his campaign slogans, “Make America Great Again!” and “Keep America Great!”:

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019

MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 28, 2019