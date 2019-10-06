A 25-year-old man used a pistol to kill his ex-girlfriend and four others at the Tyrolean ski resort in Kitzbühel, despite gun licensing and in-depth background check requirements.

University of Sidney’s GunPolicy.org reports that Austria requires would-be gun owners to get a license, and those wishing to obtain that license “must pass a background check which considers criminal and mental health records.”

Ammunition sales are controlled by the license too, inasmuch as ammunition sales are limited to persons who possess a license.

GunPolicy.org reports that “private possession of handguns (pistols and revolvers) is permitted only with special authorization.”

The New York Post reports that the alleged gunman in Austria used a pistol. Deutsche Welle credits APA with reporting that the suspect allegedly confessed to the killings. They reported that the man allegedly went to police after the killings and said, “I have just murdered five people.”

The shootings reportedly occurred after the man saw his ex-girlfriend with her new boyfriend, and a disagreement ensued. He allegedly showed up later at her family’s home and used his brother’s pistol to kill his ex-girlfriend and four others.

