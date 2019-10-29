Democrats Angle to Distract amid Impeachment Fury in Congress

Democrat leaders are aiming to distract voters amid the ongoing secret impeachment inquiry with a newfound sense of legislative duty, inspiring Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to pivot to health care and leading House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to suddenly express the need to revive a resolution on a two-state solution in Israel.

Democrats suggested on Monday that they would vote on Thursday to establish procedures for their impeachment inquiry, which has been largely conducted behind closed doors.

“As committees continue to gather evidence and prepare to present their findings, I will be introducing a resolution to ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward,” House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D-MA) said in a statement.

“This is the right thing to do for the institution and the American people,” he added.

The vote, despite popular belief, is not a full House vote on the authorization of the inquiry, leaving Republicans unsatisfied.

Democrats, however, are trying to focus — as internal memos suggest — on growing public support for the inquiry while creating the illusion that they are also focused on legislative matters, many of which they have ignored due to their aggressive pursuit of impeachment.

“Demonstrate your constant focus on the biggest issues facing families in the country, specifically health care and wages,” a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) memo released this month suggested

“These issues continue to out-rank impeachment as priorities for voters, especially swing voters. By focusing on these and local issues, you can show voters that you know how to focus on their top priorities, while also navigating the impeachment inquiry,” it added.

Both Schumer and Pelosi are attempting to lead the charge. Schumer, for instance, is attempting to pivot the conversation to health care, calling for a “vote on legislation that would overturn a controversial Trump administration directive on ObamaCare,” according to the Hill.

We want to debate health care,” Schumer stated on Tuesday. “We want to debate pre-existing conditions. We’re not saying our Republican friends are going to think exactly as we do, but let’s have a debate and vote.”

In the lower chamber, Pelosi is reviving a resolution and calling on the House lawmakers to go on the record on their support or opposition for a two-state solution in Israel.

Per the Hill:

House Resolution 326, introduced by Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-Calif.), expresses the sense of the House of Representatives that only the outcome of a two-state solution can ensure Israel remains a Jewish and Democratic state and fulfill legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people. “House Resolution 326 is an opportunity for the congress to reaffirm support for a two state solution,” Pelosi said while addressing the J Street conference in Washington D.C. “A two state solution that enhances stability and security for Israel, Palestinian people and the region.”

Schumer’s and Pelosi’s legislative calls follow weeks of bitter impeachment battles in Congress, with two dozen Republican lawmakers reaching a breaking point last week and storming House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff’s (D-CA) secret impeachment lair in the Capitol Hill basement.