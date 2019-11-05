Poll: Majority of Trump Supporters Back Him No Matter What

A new Monmouth University poll released Tuesday showed that more than 60 percent of President Donald Trump’s supporters will support him no matter what.

According to the survey, 62 percent of Trump supporters said there is not “anything that Trump could do, or fail to do, in his term as president that would make [them] disapprove of the job he is doing.”

The latest numbers from the poll, which had a sample size of 401 adults over the age of 18, show an uptick in loyalty and trust among Trump supporters, with a twelve percent increase since the same question was asked to a sample of 341 in January 2018.

In addition to the 62 percent of respondents who strongly support the president, 70 percent of those surveyed who disapprove of the job Trump is doing said there is nothing the president can do to make them “approve of the job he is doing.” Sixty percent of respondents gave the same response when the question was asked in January 2018.

The survey also revealed that 43 percent of respondents who took part in the survey approve of the job Trump is doing as president as compared to 51 percent who disapprove.

The Monmouth University Poll was sponsored and conducted by the Monmouth University Polling Institute via telephone from October 30 to November 3, 2019 with a national random sample of 908 adults age 18 and older. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 3.3 percentage points.