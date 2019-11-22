Michigan Hunters Donating Record Amount of Venison to the Hungry

Michigan hunters are on the cusp of donating record amounts of venison to the hungry in their state.

Michigan Live (ML) reports hunters are on track to donate “58,000 pounds” of venison this hunting season, which works out to over 23o,000 meals.

ML points to statistics from the Food Bank Council of Michigan, noting “16 percent of Michigan households struggle to put food on the table, and 21 percent of children in Michigan don’t know where their next meal will come from.”

Hunters try to fill the gaps.

Michigan Sportsman Against Hunter reports that 739,193 pounds of venison was donated to the hungry between 1991 and October 24, 2019. That was enough venison to feed “2,956,772 hungry adults and children in…Michigan.”

