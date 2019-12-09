Mother Who Told Beto ‘Hell No,’ Launches Pro-Gun Congressional Run

The mother who famously told Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, “Hell no” to his plans to confiscate AR-15s, is now running for Congress in Colorado’s 3rd District.

On September 20, 2019, Breitbart News reported Colorado mother Lauren Boebert attended one of O’Rourke’s rallies and challenged him when he talked of taking AR-15s.

O’Rourke supporters asked why she needed an AR-15, to which she responded, “I don’t have my AR-15 today. I have my Glock,” She was openly carrying the Glock handgun on her hip at the time and she owns Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colorado, which is renowned for being a business in which employees openly carry firearms as well.

Boebert is now running for Congress on a pro-gun platform.

She spoke to the Daily Wire about her campaign, explaining “the fear of not being able to defend [herself]” contributed greatly to her conviction to fight for gun rights:

There was an incident near my restaurant where a man was literally beaten to death and I thought I better be able to defend myself and my staff, so I got a gun and started open-carrying it. My carrying made everyone around me feel safer and pretty soon my wait staff at my restaurant started open-carrying as well while they worked. I learned pretty quickly that there were a lot of people that wanted to hear my 2nd Amendment message.

She notes a focus on gun rights is really a focus on “being self-reliant and being free to exercise all of our constitutional rights.”

As for her exchange with O’Rourke, Boebert says, “He had no right to come to our state and tell us how he was going to take away our guns.”

She added, “I remember when he said, ‘Hell yes,’ he was going to take away our guns, and I thought, ‘Hell no, he isn’t!’ So, I drove three hours to his anti-gun rally, had my Glock on my hip, and took the microphone and told him exactly what I was thinking: hell, no, you aren’t.”

