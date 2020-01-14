WATCH: Amy Klobuchar Forgets Kansas Governor’s Name

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) was answering a question about what to say to people who think women cannot win elections when she forgot the name of the female governor of Kansas.

Klobuchar was listing several female office holders who got elected as governors before she stumbled on who served as the governor of Kansas, Laura Kelly. Kelly, a fellow Democrat, has occupied the office since January 2019.

“And when you look at the facts, Michigan has a woman governor right now and she beat a Republican, Gretchen Whitmer. Kansas has a woman governor right now and she beat Kris Kobach, and her name is, um, I’m very proud to know her,” Klobuchar said before stumbling on her words and moving on.

Klobuchar spent the rest of her time trying to convince voters that despite her momentary memory lapse that she was the most qualified female candidate to be president.

“You have to be competent to win and have to know what you are doing,” Klobuchar said.