Last-Minute Get-Out-the-Vote Efforts in New Hampshire Primary

TILTON, New Hampshire — Campaigns worked hard to turn out their voters in the New Hampshire primary on Tuesday, with just a few hours left before polls were set to close at 7:00 p.m. statewide.

Outside a polling station at the local Elks lodge in Rochester, local resident Wes Flierel canvased for Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), enduring a bone-chilling drizzle that froze to the ends of his bushy mustache.

“I’ve been a supporter of Bernie since he was mayor in Burlington,” he told Breitbart News. Sanders was elected mayor of the Vermont town in the early 1980s, drawing attention for his socialist affiliation.

Filler said that he supported Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) when she ran for Senate in neighboring Massachusetts, but that he felt Bernie had done more to earn his support. “He’s been at it a long time.”

In Tilton, a volunteer for Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign camped out at a local Starbucks, with piles of walk sheets and pamphlets to distribute to campaign volunteers as they knocked on local doors.

Candidates turned out at several polling places, and yard signs festooned the snowy, rainy, foggy landscape. There were also Trump signs: the president is also on the Republican primary ballot.

Turnout seemed steady at many polling places, with no problems reported. New Hampshire typically counts its votes quickly and often reports results within one to two hours after polls close.

The only news of the day was former Vice President Joe Biden’s decision to leave the state early — before his own “victory” party — and travel to South Carolina, where he expects to fare much better.

