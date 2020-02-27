Mom Goes Viral for Addressing Disrespectful Son with Bathroom Push-ups

A Facebook post lauding an unnamed mother for enforcing respectful behavior via push-ups during a shopping trip to Hobby Lobby has gone viral.

Killeen, Texas, shopper Molly Wooden spotted a mother in the bathroom teaching her son a pointed lesson about respectful behavior on Saturday. She took a picture, posting it to Facebook alongside a message of praise and support for doing the hard work of training up a respectful young man.

“To the woman in the Hobby Lobby bathroom. If my hands weren’t full of children I would have applauded you,” Wooden wrote. “As your son gave you the back talk of the century, you stayed calm and collected while adding 10 more push ups to his already growing number.”

She continued:

We need more parents like you, who aren’t afraid to parent their own children because of what someone else might think. He said “Mama, this is the bathroom floor, grossssss”. She said “maybe you shouldn’t have been acting obnoxious. (They have soap for a reason.) 10 more.” Random woman of Hobby Lobby, I love you.

Keep on raisin’ them boys right!

Thousands of parents joined her in encouraging the “Random woman of Hobby Lobby,” flooding the viral post with messages such as, “Well played! Don’t play with Mama! Respect has to be taught!!!!”

Later, Wooden updated her post to say that the mystery mom had made contact. “I have since found the Mom through the power of social media,” she wrote, “and she promptly thanked me for posting this, says she appreciates the support and positive comments, and we’re hoping to grab coffee sometime… while supervising push ups that is.”

At the time of this writing, the post has reached over 57,000 shares, and over 11,000 comments.