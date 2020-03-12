Joe Biden to Fight Coronavirus by Rejoining Paris Climate Treaty

Former Vice President Joe Biden proposed his plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday by rejoining the Paris climate treaty, contending that there is a “well-documented” link between climate change and public health risks.

Biden released his plan to fight the Wuhan virus outbreak and “prepare for future global health threats.” He added that climate change is a “driver of health threats.”

In his proposal, the former vice president promised to rejoin the Paris climate treaty “on day one” of his presidential administration” and “lead an effort to get every major country to ramp up the ambition of their domestic climate targets.”

However, it remains questionable how much good rejoining the Paris climate treaty will do ten months after the former vice president released his plan to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

“The link between climate change and health security is well-documented and will create a growing threat to Americans,” Biden wrote.

“As President, Biden will fully integrate climate change into our foreign policy and global health security strategies, and prioritize efforts to mitigate disease and migration challenges caused by a warming planet,” he said.

The former vice president also said that they would advance the Global Health Security Agenda “to respond to pandemic threats whether caused by natural causes and climate changes, bioterrorism, or laboratory accidents.”

Biden also promised to have health experts communicate with the public to combat alleged xenophobia that has followed since the coronavirus outbreak. During Biden’s speech on Thursday, he attacked President Donald Trump for spreading “xenophobia” for describing the coronavirus as a “foreign” virus.

“This communication is essential to combating the dangerous epidemic of fear, chaos, and stigmatization that can overtake communities faster than the virus,” Biden said.

“Acts of racism and xenophobia against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community must not be tolerated,” he added.