American workers say they are feeling the effects of the coronavirus by either losing their job or having their hours reduced, according to a poll that shows 18 percent of respondents said that one or the other of those developments have taken place.

A NPR/PBS Newshour/Marist poll released on Tuesday asked “national adults:” “Have you, yourself, or someone in your household experienced any of the following because of coronavirus: Been let go or had your work hours reduced. If you’re retired or not employed, please say so?”

The results showed that while 82 percent had neither lost their job nor had their hours reduced, 18 percent said they had either lost their job or had their hours cut. It is not clear how many of that 18 percent lost their job as opposed to having hours cut.

In the same poll, 33 percent of respondents said the virus had “changed” their “work routine,” a finding that reflects the guidelines from the federal government, and state and local governments, to work from home if possible.

But a majority of respondents seem not to be heeding the warning that staying home and avoiding crowds is the best way to stop the spread of coronavirus — 52 percent said they had not cancelled their plans to avoid crowds.

