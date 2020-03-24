The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Monday demanded the world end all wars and instead join the fight against the “common enemy” of coronavirus. He also called for $2 billion to be transferred from wealthy countries to the poor via the globalist body as a first step in tackling the global pandemic.

“It is time to put armed conflict on lock-down and focus together on the true fight of our lives,” Guterres said. “The virus does not care about nationality or ethnicity, faction or faith. It attacks all, relentlessly.”

“Meanwhile, armed conflict rages on around the world,” Guterres said, adding that health networks in “war-ravaged countries” have collapsed and now is the time for talk not hostilities.

Today I am calling for an immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world. It is time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives – the #COVID19 pandemic.https://t.co/F6JRA6ekvZ pic.twitter.com/7WgtFMk5GC — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) March 23, 2020

Guterres later used a digital news conference to flesh out his plans for global funds to be sent to the poorest countries on the planet.

“The package needs to make households be afloat, make businesses be afloat, keep societies being afloat,” Guterres said.

“This will require a double-digit of GDP (gross domestic product) support in the developed world and creating the conditions through the IMF (International Monetary Fund), through the swaps among central banks, through the creation of new facilities,” he said.

“We need a much stronger coordination,” said Guterres, adding he had written to the world’s 20 largest economies (G20) and would join their virtual meeting later this week.

“Coordination in making sure that not only the developed countries can respond effectively to the disease, but that there is massive support to the developing world not to let the disease spread like wildfire,” he said.

Guterres will launch his special one-off $2 billion humanitarian appeal on Wednesday.