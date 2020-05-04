Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus writes that the new lawsuit by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt may help Americans get answers about the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak that China’s Communist Party is clearly trying to hide.

From Fox News:

Last week, reports showed that 26.5 million Americans have filed for unemployment during the pandemic. In the coming months, the national unemployment rate is likely to hit 16 percent — or even higher. There haven’t been this many people out of work in the United States since the Great Depression.

Missouri should be applauded for recognizing the massive harm that CCP has inflicted.

…

American businesses — especially small businesses — are facing an economic crisis we haven’t seen in our lifetimes. The road to recovery will likely be long and rocky. As Missouri Attorney General Schmitt said last week about China, “They are responsible for this and the responsibility lies directly at their feet.”

I couldn’t agree more. The CCP has caused world upheaval (and even its own people are victims). I hope other states and organizations take up the fight in seeking justice.