President Donald Trump said Thursday in Michigan that he would not close the country if it was hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

“We are going to put out the fires. We’re not going to close the country,” Trump said. “We can put out the fires. Whether it is an ember or a flame, we are going to put it out. But we are not closing our country.”

The president spoke during a tour of a Ford factory that was manufacturing ventilators, as he continues pushing for the country to reopen after the coronavirus-fueled shutdowns.

“We did the right thing, but now it is time to open it up,” he said. “A never-ending lockdown would invite a public health calamity. To protect the health of our people, we must have a functioning economy.”

Earlier in the day, Trump said that some Democrat governors were not reopening their states fast enough.

“You have a lot of, unfortunately in this case, Democrat governors, I think they think it’s great politics to keep it closed, but what are they doing, they’re hurting themselves, I don’t think it is good politics … they’re hurting themselves, they’re hurting their state, and it’s not good,” Trump said, and added, “You’ll break the country if you don’t.”