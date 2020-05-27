CNN’s Don Lemon: Trump ‘Afraid’ to Wear Mask

CNN host Don Lemon on Tuesday evening shredded President Donald Trump for being too “afraid” to be seen wearing a mask when the country is in desperate need of leadership.

After ripping Trump for constantly doubling down on his “disgraceful tactic of stoking a culture war over masks,” Lemon said Trump is just simply too scared “to be seen doing the right thing.”

“The president, he’s afraid, quite frankly, to be seen wearing a mask. OK? He’s afraid to be seen wearing a mask,” Lemon said. “He’s afraid to be seen doing the right thing. And as a result… he’s going to goad millions of people who follow him away from something that could save their life or the life of someone they love.”

Strong majorities in every poll have said wearing masks is a matter of public health while a YouGov poll released last week found that 7-in-10 Americans believe that wearing a mask is a “sign of respectfulness.”

A Morning Consult poll last week found that 70 percent of Americans believe Trump and Vice President Mike Pence should wear masks in public while a recent Washington Post/University of Maryland poll released last week found that nearly 80 percent of Americans believe masks are “necessary” during the coronavirus pandemic.