Poll: 7-in-10 Believe Wearing Mask ‘a Sign of Respectfulness’

Seven-in-ten Americans believe that wearing a mask in public is a “sign of respectfulness,” according to a YouGov poll released on Wednesday.

The YouGov/HuffPost poll also found that 62 percent of Americans believe that wearing a mask is “more of a matter of public health than a matter of public choice” while nearly two-thirds of those surveyed said “they always or mostly wear a face mask or other covering when they’re in public and near other people (while grocery shopping, for instance).”

The survey also found that 83 percent of Americans do not believe wearing a mask is a “sign of weakness” while just 8 percent believe it is “a sign of weakness to wear a face mask when in public and near other people.”

A majority of Americans (63 percent) also believe that President Donald Trump and other government officials should wear masks in public and near others.

These results are consistent with previous polling on masks.

A Washington Post-University of Maryland poll released last week found that nearly 80 percent of Americans believe masks are “necessary” to wear outside the home, and a Morning Consult/Politico poll found that 70 percent of Americans believe Trump and Vice President Mike Pence should wear masks in public.

The YouGov/HuffPost poll was conducted May 14-16 and has a margin of error of +/-4.1 percentage points.