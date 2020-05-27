Protesters avenging the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis cops lashed out on Wednesday, smashing up the 3rd Precinct police station.

The 3rd precinct is being destroyed pic.twitter.com/ZuvhSJu8sW — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Video shows protesters, many of them masked, throwing rocks through the windows.

Another attempted to throw a steel barrier into the building:

Another angle:

After staying peaceful for hours, protestors have started vandalizing 3rd Precinct. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/CdySTM5Sp4 — christine nguyen (@xinewin) May 27, 2020

Other video showed agitators smashing up squad cars:

RAW VIDEO: Protesters inside Minneapolis Police's 3rd Precinct parking lot smashing squad cars, before officers show up and fire flash grenades inside to get them to disperse. WARNING: This video contains violence and strong language. READ MORE: https://t.co/HZTamsXTCN pic.twitter.com/Cktz07ftSg — WCCO – CBS Minnesota (@WCCO) May 27, 2020

Another participant who said she was on the scene posted a video showing officers on the roof of the building, and she said they were firing rubber bullets at protesters in the street:

Live Minneapolis after cops shot the 1st round of rubber bullets at us from the roof of the 3rd Precinct pic.twitter.com/Y6g8TVh1fg — Holly Wood Dragon (@HollyWoodDrago2) May 28, 2020

Protesters took to the streets after George Floyd died after being detained by Minneapolis police on Monday. Four officers were fired after the incident and President Trump has called for a Department of Justice to investigate.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.