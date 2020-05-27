Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet, who argued that Democrat Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order should remain in place, spent Memorial Day weekend boating and surrounded by friends.

Dallet, who joined Justices Ann Walsh Bradley and Brian Hagedorn, dissented from the state Court’s decision on May 13 to remove the “Safer at Home” order, which was originally set to expire on May 26.

Dallet noted in her dissent that “Wisconsinites will pay the price” for the Court lifting the order two weeks early, while she and another family teamed up for a boating trip two days before the order was set to expire.

Photos from the outing were shared to Facebook by one of Dallet’s friends and revealed that social distancing measures were not implemented on the small boat. As noted by News/Talk 1130 WISN, the friend who uploaded the photo to Facebook used a ‘Stay Home, Save Lives’ border on her profile picture.”

Had the “Safer at Home” order still been in place, which is what Dallet wanted, she could have been held legally responsible and face 30 days in jail and/or $250 in fines because the order outlawed gatherings of people who do not live in the same home.

A photo from the excursion, shared to Facebook, was uploaded by News/Talk 1130 WISN and can be seen here.