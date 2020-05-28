White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized Twitter on Thursday for their bias in targeting supporters of President Donald Trump online.

“I believe it is time to ‘get the facts’ about Twitter and other social media platforms targeting their bias against President Trump and conservatives online,” McEnany said during the White House press briefing on Thursday afternoon.

She specifically pointed to Twitter’s Head of Site Integrity Yoel Roth who falsely claimed that there were “actual Nazis in the White House.”

“No fact check label was ever applied to this absolutely outrageous, offensive, and false claim against the White House and its employees,” she said.

She accused Twitter of creating a “false fact check” on President Donald Trump’s tweet warning of voter fraud in California as a result of Democrats pushing vote-by-mail.

She also called out Twitter for allowing the Chinese to use the platform to spread misinformation about the origin of the coronavirus, protests in Hong Kong, and persecution of religious minorities in China. She also took shots at Facebook and Google for allowing the Chinese government to censor search results and spread misinformation.

“They appear to be very hastily eager to censor President Trump and some of his employees but a little reluctant when it comes to China — it’s a bit befuddling,” she said.

She also cited censorship bias against the pro-life movement and allowing hate on their platform from leftists against the Covington High School students.

“Liberals are allowed to cite violence against the Covington kids … and yet these individuals were allowed by Twitter to incite violence,” she said. “It’s disturbing to see, so those are some of the president’s concerns.”

McEnany previewed President Trump’s upcoming executive order on tech and social media companies on Thursday afternoon, suggesting that it would demand companies to be transparent about the behind-the-scenes mechanisms used to censor conservatives.

White House