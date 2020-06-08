Man Allegedly Drives into Crowd, Shoots Protester

AWR Hawkins

A man allegedly drove into a group of protesters in Seattle on Sunday and shot one of the protesters in the arm.

NBC News reports the wounded protester was 27-years old. The suspect was taken into custody and a gun was recovered.

KIRO 7 reports that the incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. local time.

The wounded protester is in “satisfactory condition” and police indicate there were no other victims.

