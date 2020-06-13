Hillary Clinton criticized the Trump campaign for its coronavirus disclaimer to attendees, suggesting the president “shouldn’t be holding” any rallies.

“If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them,” Clinton said in response to the news of the Trump campaign having attendees of the upcoming rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, acknowledge a disclaimer assuming all risks related to the Chinese coronavirus:

If your rallies come with a liability waiver, you shouldn’t be holding them. https://t.co/J1BgdUec9k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 12, 2020

The disclaimer reads:

By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury.

Trump has been on the receiving end of criticism due to his decision to resume his iconic MAGA rallies following a months-long pause because of the coronavirus pandemic. He and the GOP have also received criticism for moving the celebration of his nomination to Jacksonville, Florida, after officials in North Carolina failed to guarantee that the celebratory event could proceed in Charlotte as planned due to coronavirus-related concerns.

“Trump wants 15,000 delegates cheering him at his GOP convention in Florida. No social distancing. His rejection of medical advice endangers not only those there but those they come in contact with,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said of the decision, just days after praising hordes of protesters who have taken to the streets:

Trump wants 15,000 delegates cheering him at his GOP convention in Florida. No social distancing. His rejection of medical advice endangers not only those there but those they come in contact with. Trump's a threat to the health and well-being of the country. He must be defeated. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 11, 2020

Similarly, Clinton has failed to direct criticism toward the throngs of protesters taking to the streets, nor has she explicitly accused them of putting other people in danger of contracting the coronavirus.

Rather, the failed Trump challenger has denounced the president for taking action to quell violent protests, some of which have been overrun by lawless rioters:

Tonight the President of the United States used the American military to shoot peaceful protestors with rubber bullets & tear gas them. For a photo op. This is a horrifying use of presidential power against our own citizens, & has no place anywhere, let alone in America. Vote. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 2, 2020

U.S. Park Police (USPP) in a June 2 statement quashed many of the dominant narratives over the circumstances of removing protesters from the area that Monday evening. USPP explained that “violent protestors on H Street NW began throwing projectiles including bricks, frozen water bottles and caustic liquids” just after 6:30 p.m. Additionally, “intelligence had revealed calls for violence against the police, and officers found caches of glass bottles, baseball bats and metal poles hidden along the street.”

USPP clarified that neither they nor other assisting law enforcement partners used tear gas or OC Skat Shells to clear the area.