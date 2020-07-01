Trump Campaign, RNC Raise Record $266 Million in Second Quarter

The Republican National Committee (RNC), Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., and other authorized joint fundraising committees announced Wednesday that they had raised a record $266 million in the second quarter of 2020.

In June, the RNC and committees for Trump raised a record $131 million, dominating the totals raised in any single month of 2016.

The total of $266 million for the second quarter crushed its first-quarter fundraising efforts by $111 million, a 71 percent increase. An online press release noted that “the RNC, Trump campaign, and joint committees took in an average of $4.3 million per day, driven by a record-setting single day online figure of $14 million on the President’s birthday.”

Over the past two years, President Trump’s re-election efforts have garnered over $947 million, with $295 million cash on hand, far more than that of former Vice President, Joe Biden.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said:

After yet another haul of record-breaking support, the voters are speaking loud and clear – they support President Trump. As Joe Biden remains hidden in his basement, President Trump is leading this country to a Great American Comeback that will reignite our economy, restore law and order, and usher in a new era of strength.

In a statement released Wednesday, Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale said President Trump is “tapping into support from real Americans all across the country.” He said:

The Trump campaign’s monumental June fundraising haul proves that people are voting with their wallets and that enthusiasm behind President Trump’s re-election is only growing. No one is excited about Joe Biden, which is why he has to rely so heavily on surrogates like Barack Obama and radical Hollywood elites. In stark contrast, President Trump is tapping into support from real Americans all across the country who have reaped the benefits of his America First agenda.

Kimberly Guilfoyle, National Chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, said:

The enthusiasm for President Trump’s re-election continues to be reflected by the campaign’s historic fundraising hauls. Over the past three months, Trump Victory Finance Committee, in concert with the Republican National Committee, spearheaded an innovative approach to digital fundraising that allowed the campaign to continue engaging donors and bundlers in a way never before seen in politics.

The RNC recently announced that it had hired more than 300 field staffers, which brought Trump’s Victory operation in targeted states to more than 1,100 people, doubling that of Biden’s.