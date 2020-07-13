One-Year-Old in a Stroller Shot to Death in Mayor de Blasio’s NYC

A one-year-old boy was shot to death Sunday night near Raymond Bush Playground in Mayor Bill de Blasio’s (D) New York City.

CBS New York reported the boy was in a stroller during a barbecue when he was shot about 11:30 p.m.

The boy was transported to a hospital, where he died. Three other individuals were wounded in the shooting.

A one year old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting . Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must.STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence. pic.twitter.com/R66DVO6cTA — Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDCommAffairs) July 13, 2020

A 12-year-old boy was shot around 9:30 p.m. while “sitting in front of a home near Ralph Avenue and Prospect Place.”

The New York Post reports some 15 people were shot in NYC within a 15-hour window of time that began mid-day Saturday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.