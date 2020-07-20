China Holds ‘Live-Fire’ Drills, Deploys Warplanes to South China Sea

“Satellite imagery reviewed by RFA showed the Chinese planes on the runway at Woody Island. At least four of them appeared to be J-11Bs, which are fighter jets in service with the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) and Naval Aviation Force (PLANAF),” the news outlet reported. “The other four appear similar to and fit the dimensions of the JH-7, an anti-ship fighter-bomber in service with the PLAAF and PLANAF.”

RFA quoted military experts who said it was “the most fighter aircraft that have been spotted at one time at Woody Island, which is China’s largest military base and settlement in the Paracels, a grouping of features in the north of the South China Sea that is claimed by China, Vietnam, and Taiwan.”

“Military aircraft have shown up at Woody Island before, as have Chinese warships, most notably during China’s military exercises in the area from July 1-5,” RFA added.

Friday’s sighting of eight Chinese fighter jets on Woody Island “coincides with another round of naval exercises Thursday [July 16] involving two U.S. aircraft carrier battle groups — the USS Nimitz and USS Ronald Reagan. The first maneuvers began on July 4 and lasted six days, the first such ‘dual carrier drill’ by the U.S. in the South China Sea in at least four years,” RFA reports.

The U.S. Air Force deployed a B-52 bomber to join the aircraft carrier drill on July 4, provoking the ire of the PLA, which in response claimed to conduct its own regional drills over the same weekend.

On July 14, the U.S. performed a “freedom of navigation” exercise through the Philippines’ Spratly Islands, which China claims as its territory.