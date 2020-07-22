Tammy Duckworth Slams ‘Disgusting’ Trump Threat to Send Feds into Chicago: ‘Don’t Even Think About it’

WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Tim Kaine (D-VA) participate in a news conference following the bipartisan Senate vote on the War Powers Resolution on Iran at the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Some Republicans crossed party lines to join Democrats in …
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Joshua Caplan

Appearing Tuesday on CNN, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said she took umbrage with President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal law enforcement officers to Chicago to help quell crime, calling the idea “disgusting.”

A partial transcript is as follows:

BRIANNA KEILAR: What’s your reaction to the president threatening to send federal law enforcement to Chicago and other cities like New York, Philadelphia, and Detriot?

SEN. TAMMY DUCKWORTH: My answer to him is don’t even think about it. This is disgusting, and it is the further politicization of our institutions, which should be nonpartisan. He did it with the military when he sent National Guard troops against peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square [in Washington, D.C.], and now he’s done it in Portland and he’s coming to Chicago. Don’t even think about it. If you want to do something about gun violence, call Mitch McConnell.

