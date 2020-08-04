Donald Trump: Beruit Explosion ‘Looks Like a Terrible Attack’

President Donald Trump reacted to the massive explosion in Beruit, Lebanon, on the capital city’s waterfront.

“It looks like a terrible attack,” Trump said during a press conference at the White House on Tuesday.

He said that he met with his generals to discuss the explosion and they estimated the explosion was an attack.

“This was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of event,” Trump said. “This was a – seems to be, according to them. They would know better than I would. They seem to think it was an attack. It was a bomb of some kind, yes.”

The president offered “deepest sympathies” for those who lost loved ones in the explosion.

My brother sent me this, we live 10 KM away from the explosion site and the glass of our bldgs got shattered. #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/MPByBc673m — Abir Ghattas (@AbirGhattas) August 4, 2020

Currently, at least 70 people were reported killed and 3,700 injured.

The Lebanese government confirmed that “highly explosive materials” were stored in the area where the explosion occurred.

“Facts on this dangerous depot, which has existed since 2014 or the past six years, will be announced,” Prime Minister Hassan Diab said afterward.