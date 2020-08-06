Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine Tests Positive for Coronavirus Before Trump Visit

AP Photo/John Minchillo
Hannah Bleau

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus before President Donald Trump landed at the Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, the governor’s office announced on Thursday.

The governor took the test as part of the “standard protocol” to greet Trump — who is traveling to the Buckeye State on Thursday to sign an executive order requiring the government to buy certain essential drugs from U.S. manufacturers — on the tarmac. While DeWine tested positive, he is not currently exhibiting any symptoms.

Nonetheless, he is returning to Columbus “where he and First Lady Fran DeWine, who also has no symptoms, will both be tested,” according to his office.

DeWine, who issued a sweeping statewide mask mandate last month, plans to quarantine himself at his residence in Cedarville for the next 14 days, per protocol. His office added that Lt. Governor Jon Husted (R) tested negative for the virus:

Last week, Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for the virus ahead of a scheduled trip to Texas with the president.

