President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will give his Republican National Convention acceptance speech at the White House.

“I’ll probably be giving my speech at the White House because it is a great place. It’s a place that makes me feel good, it makes the country feel good,” Trump said in an interview with the New York Post.

The president said he will likely deliver the speech on one of the White House lawns and may even have some supporters attend.

“We could have quite a group of people. It’s very big, a very big lawn,” he said. “We could have a big group of people.”

Trump had been considering either the White House or the battlefield at Gettysburg as the site of his speech but said it was easier and less expensive to have it at the White House.

He proposed a future event at Gettysburg, later in the year.

“We’re going to be doing something terrific at Gettysburg but when it gets a little bit cooler because now it’s, you know, it’s August 27, so that’s pretty hot out there,” he said.

The speech is scheduled for August 27.