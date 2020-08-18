The moderator kicking off the Muslim Delegates Assembly meeting during day two of the Democratic National Convention skipped “under God” while leading the virtual audience in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the Republic for which it stands, one nation, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,” he recited, skipping “under God”:

Kicking off the @JoeBiden/@DNC Muslim Delegates & Allies Assembly, moderator skips "Under God" while reciting The Pledge of Allegiance pic.twitter.com/oCia4ybFUo — Chris Martin (@chrisjdmartin) August 18, 2020

Like the national anthem, the Pledge of Allegiance has remained a target of the far-left, which contends that it is both racist and exclusionary. Last year, a Pennsylvania school district moved to bar a principal for saying “God bless America” following the Pledge of Allegiance after the anti-Christian Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) threatened to lodge a lawsuit.

Despite the omission of “under God” ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Democrats kicked off the first night of primetime convention coverage with the Pledge of Allegiance, which did not omit “under God,” as well as the national anthem, and a prayer, which had the pastor sealing the prayer in the “matchless name of Jesus.”

In 2012, the Democrat Party moved to omit God from its platform altogether. While delegates ultimately voted to add the mention of God, as well as recognizing Jerusalem as Israel’s capital back into the platform, the decision prompted anger and boos:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kX11IUjkEKs