Joe Biden Vows National Mask Mandate if Elected President

Joe Biden vowed to implement a national mask mandate during his Democratic National Convention nomination acceptance speech on Thursday.

“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask.” – Joe Biden. It shouldn’t be but those are brave words. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) August 21, 2020

“We’ll have a national mandate to wear a mask,” he said.

Biden linked wearing a mask to being patriotic.

Last week, Biden called for mask-wearing while Americans are “outside.”

“Let’s institute a mask mandate nationwide,” he said.

After @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris were briefed by public health experts, Biden says America's 50 governors should institute mask mandates for the next three months to help save lives. pic.twitter.com/xfOGgZyWdt — Matt Hill (@thematthill) August 13, 2020

“Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum,” Biden said.

He did not specify any age group that may be exempt.

“Every governor should mandate mandatory mask wearing,” he continued, claiming that such a policy would save 40,000 lives.

Biden said such a rule has nothing to do with rights “but your responsibility as an American.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on weekends. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full episodes at iHeartRADIO. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.