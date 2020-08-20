During his speech on the final night of the Democrat National Convention (DNC) on Friday evening, Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden shouted lines such as “Light is more powerful than dark!”

For his remarks at this week’s DNC, Biden went into various moods. Toward the closing of his speech, Biden began shouting to Americans that this is their “moment to make hope and history rhyme with passion and purpose.”

“Let us begin, you and I together, one nation under God, united in our love for America, united in our love for each other,” Biden said. “For love is more powerful than hate, hope is more powerful than fear. And light is more powerful than dark. This is our moment, this is our mission.”

“History should be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness began here, tonight,” Biden said. “As love and hope and light join in the battle for the soul of this nation. And this is a battle we will win, and we’ll do it together.”

Biden’s speech, with no applause, was the shortest DNC acceptance speech by a candidate at just 24.5 minutes long since Walter Mondale’s 1984 speech.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.